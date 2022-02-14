JEFFERSON CITY - Monday is the first 'normal' Valentine's Day since the start of COVID-19, with mid-Missouri businesses seeing higher levels of profit than last year.
Mike Moscato is the co-owner of River City Florists in Jefferson City. His team worked all weekend in preparation for the hundreds of orders on Monday.
"This is probably the busiest Valentine's Day we've had in a decade," Moscato said. "Back in 2008 with the Great Recession and stock market crash, it really changed the way people shop. Now we're still playing catch up with the loss of business from back then."
Most COVID-19 restrictions were still in place for last Valentine's Day in 2021. With vaccines widely available and businesses operating at nearly full capacities, Moscato thinks the pandemic plays a key role in this year's success.
"Things were tough last year, but now people are ready to send flowers again," Moscato said. "It's great for us because this is the by far the best Valentine's Day we've had."
Across the country, the price of flowers has gone up with supply chain and staffing shortages. At River City Florists, Moscato estimates his flower prices have gone up by almost 10%.
The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend $23.9 billion this year on Valentine's Day spending. The number is up $2.1 billion from 2021, when the national Valentine's Day spending was $21.8 billion.
An NRF survey showed with the increase in the United State's consumer price index, individual spending rose from $164.76 in 2021 to $175.41 in 2022.
Next door to River City Florists is Madison's Italian Restaurant. Within one hour of opening, customers packed the entryway and outdoor patio area waiting for a table.
Joseph and Chris Stephanko have been together for 43 years. They visited Jefferson City on Monday hoping to get a table for lunch.
"They said it was going to be awhile to eat so I guess we're still searching for a place to eat," Joseph Stephanko said.
Managers at Madison's said with staffing shortages and the holiday, reservations were booked all throughout the day and evening.
"We're hoping to find a place to eat soon but everywhere is super busy," Chris Stephanko said. "But we've found it doesn't have to be Valentine's Day to show that you love each other, so to us this is just another day."
Dana and Bill Warren waited on Madison's patio seating for a table to open up at the restaurant. Rather than spending money on traditional flowers for his wife, Bill said he opts for a different type of gift.
"Every year I get Dana a golden flower because it doesn't wilt," Bill Warren said. "A dozen roses will cost you a hundred dollars, but a gold dipped rose lasts forever and now it's become our special tradition."
The couple have been married for 26 years. Even with the rising costs of flowers and going out to eat on Valentine's Day, the Warrens are still celebrating each other and the holiday.
"Happy wife, happy life," Bill Warren said.