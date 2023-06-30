JEFFERSON CITY — Food 4 Kids will be offering free meals to children in Jefferson City during July and August.
Food 4 Kids is a feeding program that provides children with nutritious food during the summer when school is not in session. All children under the age of 18 are eligible for a free lunch, and sack lunches will be distributed at the following times and locations:
Monday-Friday, 12-12:30 p.m.
- Apache Manor Mobile Home Park, 5101 Business 50
- Church of God in Christ, 616 Locust Street
- Corner of Edmonds and Elizabeth Street
- Corner of Ventura Avenue and Candlelight Drive
- East Elementary School Parking Lot, 1229 East McCarty Street
Wednesday, 12-12:30 p.m.
- Building Community Bridges, 213 East Ashley Street.
The program is sponsored by Scholastic and led by United Way of Central Missouri.