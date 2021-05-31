JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Veterans Council is hosting a ceremony to honor veterans in the community who have died.
The ceremony will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday at the State Capitol Veterans Memorial.
Don Hentges, the president of the Jefferson City Veterans Council, said it’s important to have ceremonies like this.
“We should never forget those who have died for our country,” Hentges said.
During the ceremony, the names of the approximately 200 mid-Missouri veterans lost over the past year will be read out loud so family members can remember.
Hentges has a personal connection to Monday’s ceremony, as someone who has lost a close friend in combat.
When Hentges was serving in Vietnam, an explosion both killed his friend and seriously injured him.
“My drive in life is to make sure that he is not forgotten,” he said.
Though Memorial Day is only one day of the year, the Jefferson City Veterans Council is active all year, specifically in educating the community.
A new memorial called the Gold Star Family Memorial is being built adjacent to the State Capitol Veterans Memorial.
Hentges hopes both the ceremony Monday and the new memorial will help bring awareness to the cause.
“If we don’t educate the youth about those sacrifices, we will forget about those sacrifices, and in my mind, if we forget about that we’re going to be done as a nation,” Hentges said.
In August, the Veterans Council will host a ceremony to dedicate the new Gold Star Family Memorial to honor the relatives of veterans who have died.