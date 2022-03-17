JEFFERSON CITY - Dr. Deanne Fisher has been hired as the principal of Jefferson City High School, the Jefferson City School District announced Thursday.
Dr. Fisher graduated from JCHS in 1990. She is succeeding Principal Bob James, who has led JCHS for the past seven years and will become the superintendent at Osage County R-II in Linn on July 1.
Dr. Fisher has been the principal of Lewis & Clark Middle School since 2018.
“Dr. Deanne Fisher has been an incredible asset for JC Schools, serving her students and fellow educators with an unrelenting energy, passion, and commitment for more than two decades,” JC Schools Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Gary Verslues said in a news release.
Before taking the lead at Lewis & Clark, Dr. Fisher developed and implemented the district’s first alternative school, Jefferson City Academic Center (JCAC), in 2006 to serve students who need differentiated classroom instruction to help them graduate from high school.
Dr. Fisher graduated from Southwest Missouri State University with a bachelors of science in education with a concentration in history. She earned a master’s degree from Lincoln University in secondary education administration and supervision, a specialist in education degree from William Woods University in principal certification for grades 7-12, and a doctorate of education from St. Louis University in educational leadership.