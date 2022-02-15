LINN - Osage County R-II in Linn announced Bob James as the district's new superintendent. James is currently the principal of Jefferson City High School.
James, a Linn High School graduate, will start the new position on July 1. School board member Shawn Strong says James was the clear choice among the three candidates interviewed.
"His desire to return to the school he graduated from was icing on the cake. We are excited about Bob’s potential to engage the community while moving the school district forward,” Strong said.
After graduating high school, James spent five years in the military and earned his bachelor of science in mathematics, a news release said. He later earned his master's degree in educational leadership at Texas A&M and entered the university's doctoral program.
James said he is looking forward to serving his home community as superintendent.
“Any message I might provide would be incomplete without mentioning the emotion that comes with returning home to serve my community in such an important role; I owe much of my story and success to the staff, teachers, coaches, and administrators of Linn Elementary, Middle, and High Schools," he said.
James has served as principal of Jefferson City High School for 7 years.