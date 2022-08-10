JEFFERSON CITY − No injuries were reported after a house fire in Jefferson City Wednesday morning.
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Kenborg Hills Road around 10:38 a.m., according to a news release. Crews reported a heavy fire coming from the side of a single-story home.
Investigators found no one was home at the time of the fire, and firefighters quickly had the fire under control. The JCFD remains on scene to finish overhaul operations, according to the news release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. JCFD will provide updates on the fire once they are available.