JEFFERSON CITY - Within the past five years years, there has been 54 crashes along Missouri Boulevard and Dix Road, and that concerns some residents.
10 of the crashes were minor injuries and the rest were property damage. None of the crashes included fatalities, according to MoDOT.
MoDOT also explained that 37% were rear end type accidents.
Batteries Plus Bulbs employee, Justin Cremeans, said he’s seen several accidents, since the store is near the intersection.
“There's just a lot of traffic through here. In the past eight years, I've seen multiple wrecks happen in this area. Some were minor, and some involved ambulances and firetrucks,” Cremeans said.
MoDOT said the crashes mainly involve people running read lights, rear ending each other or not paying attention.
Cremeans agreed that this is the case at the intersection, as well as people not paying attention to changing lanes.
“I think it's just a lot of human error. There's a lot of people that change lanes, and there's already someone in that lane, especially when they're turning on Dix Road here. They'll get into the turn lane, and there'll already be someone there,” Cremeans said.
Jefferson City local Julie Glenn is also concerned that the intersection doesn’t have enough crosswalks for the amount of foot traffic that’s in the area.
“I think the fact that you got so many restaurants up and down the strip right here, you've got workers trying to get to their jobs. There's apartments not too far away. There's a lot of people walking around here. Good luck trying to cross," Glenn said.
Bob Lynch, MoDOT Central District area engineer, said that there will not be any changes as far as crosswalks, or to the intersection itself anytime soon, because it has to get recommendations from the city.
“As far as any new improvements coming up, we don't have any significant plans at this time. Jefferson City usually takes the lead on, on their priority of where they would like to see improvements,” Lynch said.
MoDOT said if you have any concerns for road improvements in your area, visit the MoDOT website.