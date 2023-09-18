JEFFERSON CITY - The intersection of Binder Drive and Hillsdale Drive in Jefferson City closed Monday for emergency repairs.
Due to damage of the street and a subgrade from a water main break, the intersection will be closed for a minimum of six weeks while repairs are being completed, according to a news release from Jefferson City Public Works.
Detour signs will be posted and drivers are urged to take caution and find alternate routes.
The work is being completed by the Missouri American Water Company and Stockman Construction.