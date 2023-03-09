JEFFERSON CITY – Jefferson City is seeking input in determining how Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds are invested in the community.
Every five years, Jefferson City prepares a Consolidated Plan outlining the city's plans for the use of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grants in infrastructure, housing, public services and economic development to benefit underserved communities.
Jefferson City developed a survey to identify funding priorities for the grant from 2024 to 2029 and received 91 responses. The city anticipates receiving approximately $300,000 each year and a public meeting is desired to discuss the survey results and plan next steps.
Members of the public can attend the meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 in the City Council Chambers at 320 E. McCarty Street, or attend virtually.