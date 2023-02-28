JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Parking Division announced Tuesday the launch of a new mobile payment application for metered parking fees.
The app is called Passport Parking, and it is available on both Apple's App Store and Google Play.
According to Jefferson City Public Works, users will be able to set up a credit card for payment through the application. Once registered, users can then pay parking meter fees by using the zone number displayed on the meter.
Once a parking session has begun, users can also add additional time up to the maximum time permitted within the zone they are parked.
The app will charge users a $0.35 convenience fee per parking session in addition to the normal hourly parking rate.
Jefferson City meters will still retain the option for users to pay for parking with coins.