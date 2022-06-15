JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was charged Tuesday after he was accused of stealing a Missouri National Guard Humvee.
James Wilson is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, a felony.
According to a probable cause statement, a Cole County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to 2700 Spring Beauty Lane for a possible stolen vehicle on March 13. The Missouri National Guard reported one of its vehicles had been stolen, and it was believed to be at the address.
The deputy located the humvee at the address, and it was confirmed as the vehicle by the serial number.
Wilson claimed he had purchased the vehicle but had no paperwork for it, according to the probable cause statement.
Wilson later allegedly admitted to walking into Camp Crowder and driving out with the vehicle. He also allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle from Neosho to Cole County, and to having the vehicle for months and driving it in Cole County.
Wilson has a previous case involving the Missouri National Guard from May 2021 where he is charged with two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of trespassing.
According to court documents in that case, Wilson told deputies he was moving the humvee from Ike Skelton Military site to Lake Ozark but the vehicle broke down.
He later told deputies he took the vehicle for a "mental fix" and "did not know" if he had permission to take the vehicle.
According to online court records, a criminal setting is scheduled for June 21 at 9 a.m. for the first incident. Wilson had an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for the second incident.