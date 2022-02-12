JEFFERSON CITY - A man was arrested by Jefferson City police Friday afternoon after leaving the scene of a two-vehicle crash, which eventually led to a pursuit.
According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, 33-year-old Patrick J. Davis was involved in a crash with another car on West Stadium Boulevard in Jefferson City around 2:40 p.m. Friday.
Davis provided his name to the other driver but fled the scene after being notified that police had been called, the release said.
The driver of the other car, 65-year-old Jean M. Armstrong, suffered minor injuries. Armstrong refused medical treatment at the scene.
Nearly an hour later, police said they found a vehicle matching the description of Davis' vehicle with Davis driving, and a pursuit began after he failed to yield to a traffic stop.
Davis was arrested without incident after fleeing his vehicle and running into a convenience store.
Davis is being held at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges.
Charges are being submitted to the Cole County Prosecutor for felony resisting arrest, felony driving while intoxicated and numerous traffic violations.