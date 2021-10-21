JEFFERSON CITY- Police arrested a Jefferson City man during an investigation into catalytic converter thefts on Wednesday afternoon.
Bryson T. Skinner, 25, was arrested and Jefferson City Police has requested a charge of felony stealing.
Within the past several days, the department says it has responded to multiple calls from citizens regarding the theft of motor vehicle equipment.
Many of those thefts occurred near the commuter parking lots in north Jefferson City, according to JCPD.
Police say they saw Skinner in a vehicle in the area of the commuter lots while conducting surveillance, but he sped away before they could make contact.
Officers were eventually able to catch up and conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Missouri Boulevard. Skinner provided officers false information regarding his identity but consented to a search of the vehicle, according to a news release.
Officers found a battery-operated saw on the floorboard and a catalytic converter hidden underneath items in the rear floorboard.
Skinner was then taken into custody for several outstanding warrants for his arrest, including failure to appear and a felony no bond warrant from the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Skinner is currently at the Cole County Jail awaiting a formal charge from the Callaway County Prosecutor's Office.
Officers say they were able to return to the commuter lot and locate the victim vehicle utilizing the serial number from the converter recovered during the stop.