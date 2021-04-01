JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was arrested following a police pursuit Thursday morning.
According to a news release, officers in Jefferson City were dispatched to a disturbance following a report involving a hammer around 10:11 a.m.
Officers were informed that the suspect had assaulted the victim and left the area in a white vehicle. One responding officer noticed the suspect and stolen vehicle at an intersection. During an attempted traffic stop, the suspect did not yield and a police pursuit ensued.
The man traveled north on US Highway 54 East, and officers were able to deploy a tire deflation device near the ramps of Missouri Boulevard. The tire deflation was successful, but the suspect continued north across the Missouri River Bridge.
After entering the city limits of Holts Summit, the man was stopped and taken into custody without further resistance.
The suspect, Germain Morehouse, was cited for driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, careless and reckless Driving, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. The Cole County Prosecutor's Office is also requesting charges for domestic assault and felony resisting. Morehouse is currently being held in the Cole County Jail.
Medical Services responded to the scene for the victim, but no other information on the victim has been released at this time.