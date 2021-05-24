SALEM, Ar. − A Jefferson City man has been arrested in Arkansas in connection to a murder.
Salem Police Chief arrested 19-year-old Travis Baker for the murder of Davidlee Stansbury on Friday.
Formal charges were filed Monday against Baker for April 26 murder in the first degree.
Three people have now been charged in the death of Stansbury. NBC affiliate KNWA reports on April 28, 2021, Jennifer Lynn Bowman-Harnden, 40, was arrested and charged for conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree. Her son, Jacoby Austin Goehler, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and was arrested on April 23, 2021.
Two other Fulton County residents face first-degree murder and conspiracy to first-degree murder commit charges.