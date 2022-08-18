CALLWAY COUNTY - A Callaway County prosecutor has charged a Jefferson City man after he allegedly pointed a gun at a victim and her children during a road rage incident.
Keenan Reeves, 20, is charged with fourth-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement, on Tuesday, JCPD received a call from the victim who said she was involved in a road rage incident.
The victim told law enforcement Reeves pointed a handgun outside his car at her and her two children while driving on Highway 63 near Turkey Creek. She also told officers Reeves had pulled onto the shoulder of the highway to get next to her, the statement said.
Reeves was taken into custody. According to court documents, a loaded handgun was found in Reeves' vehicle.
During an interview with police, Reeves said he moved the gun into his lap during the road rage incident. He also admitted he had been within a foot of the victim's vehicle while driving on the highway and followed her to a location in Jefferson City to confront her, the statement said.
Reeves' girlfriend was in the vehicle at the time of the incident, according to the statement. She said Reeves moved the gun into his lap but "never pointed a gun at anyone."
The statement said Reeves plead guilty to second-degree property damage in April and unlawful use of a weapon back in 2019.
Online records show Reeves' initial appearance in court is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.