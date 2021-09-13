COLE COUNTY − A Jefferson City resident was arrested on child pornography charges following a months-long investigation.
According to a Boone County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, 50-year-old Luis Alberto Narvaez-Fonseca was arrested on two unrelated warrants last Wednesday, Sept. 8. After an investigator interviewed the defendant, charges were filed for possession of child pornography on Thursday, Sept. 9.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office Cyber Crimes Task Force received a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in March 2021.
The tip regarded a Cole County resident who had uploaded hundreds of files to a cloud storage service of child sexual abuse material. The material depicted children under the age of 14, according to a news release.
A Cyber Crimes investigator identified the account holder as Narvaez-Fonseca.
Narvaez-Fonseca is being held at the Cole County Jail on an unrelated no bond warrant from Moniteau County in addition to this new charge.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is pending further examination of the technology used by Narvaez-Fonseca.