JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man charged in the stabbing death of his child's mother refused to show up to court Friday for a hearing.
Sergio Sayles was charged in early April with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, evidence tampering and first-degree stalking in connection to the death of Jasmine King.
Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson said he is seeking the death penalty for Sayles due to "multiple aggravating factors."
Sayles has refused to show up to any of his previous hearings over the last 60 days, according to Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe. This included a bond hearing and two motion hearings.
Sayles refused to show up to Friday's preliminary hearing, as well. Because of this, Sayles' public defender has been filing for the continuance of the case to allow for more time to speak to him.
Stumpe ordered Sayles to appear in court, no matter what, for the continuance of his case at 1 p.m. June 30.
Sayles is being held without bond at the Cole County Jail.