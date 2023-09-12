JEFFERSON CITY − Cole County prosecutors charged a Jefferson City man Tuesday for his alleged role in an overnight burglary.
Brian Duncan is charged with burglary in the second-degree and property damage in the first-degree.
Jefferson City police received a call around 1:41 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a glass breakage at the Break Time located at 1940 W. Main Street, according to a news release.
Police say damage to the storefront was located with evidence that a vehicle had struck the building.
Court documents say security footage showed a black passenger car strike the glass entryway multiple times, and then the driver, identified as Duncan, enters the building and steals "approximately three items from the refrigerated milk/juice area."
Duncan then leaves in the vehicle, according to court documents.
A little before 5 a.m., officers located a vehicle in the 2400 block of Hyde Park Road with damage consistent with the vehicle from Break Time. Court documents say the officer saw "three unopened chocolate milks on the passenger seat."
Officers contacted Duncan at his residence and took him into custody without incident. Duncan reportedly declined to make a statement about his involvement in the burglary, police said.
Duncan was transferred to the custody of the Cole County Sheriff's Office.
This business was closed at the time of the incident and there is no estimated time for reopening, according to JCPD.