COLUMBIA - A Jefferson City man was charged Monday in connection to a September 2021 shooting in Columbia that left three people injured.
Wayne Warmack is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021 outside of Vibez lounge, located in the 10 block of North Fifth Street in downtown Columbia.
One victim was shot in the back and is now paralyzed from the waist down, according to a probable cause statement. Another victim was shot in the right arm, and the third victim was shot in their hand/wrist.
Columbia police had no suspect information until anonymous CrimeStoppers tips came in days after the shooting. According to the probable cause statement, one caller said Warmack was bragging about being the shooter. Another caller claimed Warmack said he had to "do what he had to do" after "two people jumped on him."
Police served a search warrant this week at Warmack's residence and found three firearms, the statement said. Warmack is a convicted felon, and therefore he cannot possess a firearm.
Warmack is being held on a $100,00 bond in the Boone County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.