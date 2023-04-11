JEFFERSON CITY − A man faces four felony charges in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Jefferson City.
Jasmine King was found deceased Monday night with stab wounds and sharp-force injuries, according to a news release from Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson. Police responded to her apartment, located in the 300 block of West Ashley Street, around 5:30 p.m. for a well-being check.
Police arrested Sergio Sayles, 36, of Jefferson City, Monday night in McClung Park. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree stalking.
Court documents say King and Sayles had an "off-and-on intimate relationship" and share a child together.
King's family told investigators that there was "recent tension" over Sayle's ability to visit the child. According to court documents, the day before she died, King allegedly told her family that Sayles was "going to be mad because their child was at another location with family and he could not visit the toddler." The family also told investigators that Sayles had been recently carrying a large knife, concealed in a sheath, on his side.
The release said after police arrested Sayles in McClung Park, they found a bloody knife, his clothing and other belongings in a park bathroom trash can.
Court documents say Sayles denied going to King's apartment on the day of her death. Police noted that he could not maintain a consistent statement during questioning, and that he claimed he was being "set up."
King filed a harassment and stalking complaint in 2021 against Sayles. In the complaint, Sayles had threatened to shoot and kill King, court documents said. Sayles was scheduled to go on trial July 27 in connection to the complaint. Part of his pre-trial release condition was no contact with the victim or their family.
Court documents say Sayles has previous felony convictions, including aggravated battery in Illinois.
Sayles is being held without bond in the Cole County Jail and will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for an arraignment.