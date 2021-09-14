COLE COUNTY - Jefferson City resident Shane Steck, 42, was charged with six counts involving sexual misconduct with three victims younger than 15 years.
The charges stem after Steck, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested for allegedly exposing himself at a park on July 20.
Steck admitted to being at the park for an extended period of time during the time of the crime, police said.
Steck is charged with three counts of felony attempted enticement of a child and three counts of felony sexual misconduct involving a child, according to court documents filed by Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson.
A Cole County grand jury says Steck lured the juveniles to engage in sexual conduct and with the intent to arouse himself.
If convicted, Steck will not be eligible for probation or parole for five years.
According to MSHP Sex Offender Registry, Steck was charged with possession of child pornography in 2009. Online court records also show he was charged with second degree invasion of privacy in 2015.
Steck is currently incarcerated and isn't allowed bail.