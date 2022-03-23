STEELVILLE − A Jefferson City man was arrested and charged after a 5-hour standoff with Crawford County deputies on Tuesday.
Bradley Browning, 37, is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim, armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a felony arrest, unlawful use of a weapon while possessing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as a prior offender.
In a news release, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said it responded to Valleyside Road in Steelville around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a domestic disturbance.
A deputy made contact with Browning and an "aggressive" canine while outside. Browning then went inside and fired a single shot through the window, toward the deputy, the news release said.
Steelville Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to establish a perimeter. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team also assisted.
Browning then barricaded himself inside the residence and shot several more rounds through the window, the news release said. Franklin County negotiators talked with the suspect, and after five hours, Browning agreed to come out of the residence.
Browning was taken into custody without incident and transferred to the Crawford County Adult Detention Center.
No injuries were reported from the standoff.