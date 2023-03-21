JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection to an alleyway assault Saturday morning.
Jacob Johnson, of Jefferson City, is charged with second-degree assault after being found near an unconscious victim in the 200 block of East Commercial Way around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from JCPD.
Responding officers determined in the initial investigation that Johnson had been escorted by an employee of a nearby establishment for failing to provide identification.
According to the police department, Johnson struck the employee multiple times in the face while being escorted, causing the victim to lose consciousness, before falling to the ground and striking their head. Johnson reportedly continued to strike the victim after they hit the ground.
The victim was evaluated by EMS and said he would take himself to the hospital, according to the press release.
Johnson was released on a $25,000 bond Monday, according to online court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 4.