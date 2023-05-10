COLE COUNTY − Prosecutors charged a Jefferson City man Tuesday in connection to a reported sexual assault on a walking trail in the city Monday.
Jacob Wayne Beul, 26, is charged with first-degree attempted rape and first-degree attempted sodomy.
Jefferson City police responded to the trail on Rainbow Drive around 4:20 p.m. Monday, according to court documents.
A victim reported that a stranger, later identified as Beul, asked to walk with her, and she agreed, according to court documents.
The victim told police that Beul touched her without consent multiple times and exposed himself to her, court documents said. The victim reported that she was scared for her safety and feared Beul would overpower her if she ran away.
Beul reportedly got mad when the victim asked for his Snapchat in an attempt to collect his information to report to law enforcement, and left the area in a vehicle.
He was arrested after officers located his vehicle on Business 50 West. While in custody, Beul admitted to police that he contacted the victim and touched her, according to court documents.
Beul is being held without bond at the Cole County Jail. An arraignment was held Wednesday afternoon.