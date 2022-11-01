JEFFERSON CITY — Prosecutors charged a Jefferson City man in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing heroin with intent to distribute.
Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute.
According to an affidavit, investigators received information that Bell was using a storage unit to stock a large quantity of heroin.
Bell was seen leaving the storage unit around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning and a nearby Jefferson City police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop as Bell drove away from the storage facility.
According to the affidavit, Bell then immediately pulled into a gas station parking lot and attempted to flee on foot. The officer gave chase and was able to take him to custody near Christy Drive.
Upon searching Bell, the officer discovered $1,210 in cash, a marijuana blunt and a handgun, as well as three additional handguns, 582 grams of heroin and $29,988 in cash inside the storage unit, the affidavit states.
Bell is currently in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3.