JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department charged a man Friday morning with kidnapping and domestic assault.
Brandon Neuner, 46, was arrested Thursday after reports of a domestic violence offense.
He is charged with second-degree kidnapping and third-degree domestic assault.
JCPD said officers responded to the 1400 block of Hough Street Thursday morning after the suspect allegedly assaulted a victim and refused to let them leave.
The suspect escaped from the back of the home and started to barricade the doors after officers tried to contact the suspect, according to a news release.
Police then circled the home and took the suspect into custody after negotiations were made.
JCPD said officers and EMS services were able to help the victim of the incident.
Officials also said the suspect is in custody at the Cole County Jail without bond.