JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man has been charged for possession and promotion of child pornography following a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation.
Patrick M. Lockett, 38, was arrested Tuesday after investigators researched his residence on Diamond Ridge and found pornography and computer equipment.
On Wednesday, the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Lockett with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promoting child pornography.
Lockett remains in custody at the Cole County Jail without bond.