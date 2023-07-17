CALLAWAY COUNTY − A Jefferson City man was charged Friday with two felonies in Callaway County.
Raymond Bryson, 41, is charged with statutory rape and sodomy.
Court documents said a juvenile victim came forward in May and said Bryson sexually assaulted her from the age of 8 until she was 11 years old.
The victim told Fulton police that the assaults would happen when Bryson babysat her.
Bryson denied all allegations but admitted he babysat the child while her mother was at work, court documents said.
Court documents said Bryson has a preponderance of evidence from the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division from 2011 for allegations of sexual assault on a juvenile.
Bryson is being held on a $2,000 bond at the Callaway County Jail, according to jail records.