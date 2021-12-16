JEFFERSON CITY – A Jefferson City man was convicted by a federal jury of illegally possessing the firearm he used to shoot another person during an argument.
Dana Ray Day, Jr., 31, was found guilty at trial on Wednesday of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
On Sept. 15, 2018, Day got into an argument with another man after hitting his car. Day pulled out a Taurus .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun and shot the other man, who was not armed, twice in the chest and the groin, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The shooting victim ran to a nearby apartment and the resident called 911 for him. Day fled from the scene of the shooting, the news release said.
Day has prior felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle, domestic assault, assault and resisting arrest.
The Taurus handgun, which had been purchased by another person and given to Day, was later recovered during a homicide investigation by the Chicago Police Department.
The shell casing was entered into the NIBIN database and matched the shell casing recovered from the scene of the Sept. 15, 2018, shooting in Jefferson City.