MEXICO, Mo. - The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the intersection of Buchanan and Morris in reference to a car driving into a home on Thursday around 5:21 p.m.
Jefferson City resident Steven Stockdall, 35, was driving a 2005 Mercury northbound on Morris when it collided with a 2006 Buick, which was driven by 19-year-old Shelby Ludovicy, of Mexico. Her condition was not listed in the release.
The Buick was stopped in the intersection at the time of the collision, according to a news release.
After the collision, Stockdall continued northbound, leaving the roadway and driving into the front of the home, causing significant damage. The release did not include the cost of damages. Authorities say Stockdall swerved as the collision in the roadway occurred, and he failed to stop before hitting the home.
Four people were inside the home at the time. All four people were taken into Audrain Community Health by Audrain Ambulance District. The four were treated for their injuries and released.