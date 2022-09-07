LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A Jefferson City man died after his boat went airborne Wednesday afternoon on the Lake of the Ozarks.

Russell Rauba, 62, was driving a boat at the 5 mile marker when it hit a wake shortly after noon, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F. Upon landing, Russell collided with the boat, slid off the vessel and lost consciousness. According to the report, he was wearing a safety device.

He was transported to Lake Regional Hospital and pronounced deceased.

This marks Troop F's sixth boating fatality this year and the second fatality in September.

