COLE COUNTY − A Jefferson City man was pronounced dead after a crash in Cole County on Tuesday morning.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states Harry Bemboom, 66, was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Highway 54 onto Buffalo Road around 7:37 a.m.
Another vehicle, driven by Dennis Haupt, 68, was traveling eastbound on Highway 54. The front of Haupt's vehicle struck the passenger side of Bemboom's vehicle.
Bemboon was transported to University Hospital in Columbia, where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the MSHP report.
Haupt and his passenger, Jodi Haupt, had minor and moderate injuries respectively, and both were also transported to University Hospital by ambulance.