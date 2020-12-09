CALLAWAY COUNTY- A Jefferson City man is in critical condition after being struck by a car on eastbound Highway 54 early Wednesday morning.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 38-year-old Quantrell Robertson of Jefferson City was standing in the roadway just south of Simon Boulevard, around 1:15 a.m., when Danny Wood, 47, hit him.
The Holts Summit Police Department said in a release that Robertson was in the roadway for an "unknown reason."
Robertson was transported to University Hospital by the Callaway County EMS.
Officials say Wood traveled a short distance, then pulled over to the shoulder of the road.
The Holts Summit Police Department was assisted by Callaway County EMS, Callaway County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.