JEFFERSON CITY − A Cole County judge found a Jefferson City man guilty of murder Wednesday after a deadly shooting back in 2018.
Alfred Chism Jr. was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of former Lincoln University student Charon Session.
Chism admitted to killing Session, but claimed self-defense, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. A grand jury previously indicted Chism on a first-degree murder charge back. He had pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a trial by jury.
Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson represented the state, and Douglas Hennon and Richard Hicks served as defense attorneys for Chism. Thompson and the attorneys agreed to meet within 90 days for a sentencing hearing.
On Aug. 27, 2018, police responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Tanya Lynn Drive just before 3 a.m. Officers said they found Session outside Chism's mother's home with multiple gunshot wounds. Session was pronounced dead at the scene. Chism, who lived at his mother's home, surrendered without incident, police said.