JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Clint Doll, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.
Doll pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm related to a drug-trafficking crime.
In June 2021, Jefferson City police officers conducted a search warrant at Doll's residence and found packaged methamphetamine, the release said.
Authorities said 534.34 grams of methamphetamine, approximately $39,536 in cash, a Remington 12-gauge shot gun, 25 shotgun shells, four cell phones and drug paraphernalia were found in the residence.
The release said Doll had text messages that showed he coordinated distribution of methamphetamine among several people.
Doll must also forfeit the money seized by law enforcement, the release said.