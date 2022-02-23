COLE COUNTY − A Jefferson City man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at his girlfriend.
Rafael Jones Jr. is in custody on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, felony unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He has not been officially charged yet, records show.
The Cole County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5200 block of Collier Court around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. According to a news release, witnesses told deputies that Jones shot at his girlfriend and then left in his vehicle.
Just 20 minutes later, Jefferson City police officers stopped his vehicle near Stadium and Edgewood, the news release said. He was in the car alone and taken into custody without incident.
Jones told deputies that he did not shoot at anyone but said he knew there was a gun in his vehicle. Deputies then received consent to search the vehicle and found the gun and a shell casing, the news release said.