BOONE COUNTY − More than two years after the murder of a Jefferson City man, a second person has been charged in connection to his death.
A Boone County grand jury indicted Correy Greene, of Jefferson City, with four felonies Friday, including second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful transfer of a weapon to a felon.
Greene is the second person to be charged in the murder of Marqukis Hayes, 25. Hayes was first reported missing on Dec. 16, 2020, and his body was found in the back of a truck in Valley Park, Missouri, the next day.
Angelica Benitez, 29, was charged with second-degree murder on Dec. 18, 2020. In August 2022, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to the murder charge, as well as abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Benitez admitted to shooting Hayes in the drive-thru lane of McDonald's on Clark Lane, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. She also admitted to driving the truck to Valley Park and abandoning it with Hayes's body inside.
During the shooting, Benitez was in the front passenger seat, while Hayes was in the back seat on the driver's side. Benitez's boyfriend, who was not named in original court documents, was driving.
In court documents filed Friday, investigators revealed Greene was driving the truck. Benitez allegedly told police that Greene gave her the gun as a gift, but that he had possession of the gun on the day of the shooting.
While at McDonald's, Greene allegedly put the gun on the floor of the truck next to Benitez and mouthed, "He's going to kill us," court documents said. Benitez said she tried to give the gun back to Greene, but he said, "Now," and that's when she shot Hayes.
Benitez also told police that Greene "became emotional" the night before the murder, because Hayes had "snitched on him," according to court documents.
Greene and Benitez were both convicted felons at the time, which means they're both prohibited of possessing a firearm.
Green was not listed in Boone County Jail records Monday afternoon. A judge denied his bond for when he is arrested.