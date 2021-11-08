JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City man was seriously injured following a motorcycle crash in Jefferson City on Sunday afternoon.
According to Jefferson City Police, a 16-year-old driver was turning left from a private drive onto West Truman Boulevard around 2 p.m. A motorcycle driven by Robert Wieger, 51, was traveling north on West Truman Boulevard.
The juvenile driver struck the right side of the motorcycle.
Wieger suffered serious injuries and his motorcycle was also extensively damaged, according to JCPD. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
Traffic was restricted for a short time during the crash investigation.