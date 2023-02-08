JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for illegally possessing a firearm.
Malik Miller, 25, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.
Miller was arrested in October 2021 after a Jefferson City police officer noticed a parked car in a park that was closed. A bag found in the car contained 10.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Missouri. Miller also had methamphetamine in his pocket, officials say.
As officers continued to search the car, the revolver was found underneath the passenger seat where Miller was sitting.
Miller could be seen on video inside the patrol car mumbling, "Don't find the gun; please don't find the gun," and a few minutes later he said, "They found the gun." He then proceeded to shout from the patrol car that he was "going away for a long time," officials said.
Miller had two previous felony convictions for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. For each charge, he received a suspended execution of sentence, according to the news release. He was on state supervision at the time of his October 2021 arrest.
Officials say Miller also has a history of violent criminal behavior, threats, stalking and assaultive conduct; almost all prior convictions involving a firearm.