JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm he used to shoot another person during an argument.
Dana Ray Day Jr., 32, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole, the statutory maximum penalty for such an offense. The court ordered that the sentence be served consecutively to another 25-year sentence from an unrelated state case in which Day was convicted of two counts of assault in a fatal shooting.
According to a news release, in September 2018, Day got into an argument with another man after hitting his car the prior day. Day then drew a handgun and shot the man in the chest and the groin. The man was unarmed and managed to flee to a nearby apartment where a resident called 911. Day fled the scene, the release said.
It is illegal under federal law for anyone convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Day's prior felony convictions include tampering with a motor vehicle, assault, domestic assault and resisting arrest, according to the release.
In the state case in which Day has already been sentenced to 25 years, he was convicted of repeatedly striking a man with his fists and then shooting and killing him.
The handgun, later recovered by the Chicago Police Department in a homicide investigation, was discovered to have been purchased by another person and given to Day.
Since his detainment, Day has been charged with property damage after repeatedly kicking his jail cell door and accessory to commit robbery after he and others beat another inmate and stole his canteen items, the news release said.