JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Monday for drug trafficking and possessing an illegal firearm.
Mark Allan Moots, 38, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
In April, Moots pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
Jefferson City police officers executing a search warrant in June 2020 at Moot's residence discovered 180 grams of methamphetamine, 576 grams of marijuana and a loaded shotgun and handgun, according to the release.
Moots, found attempting to hide in a bathroom shower, was arrested.
Official court documents state Moots has an extensive criminal history including multiple felony drug convictions and a conviction for a firearm offense.