COLE COUNTY − A Jefferson City man will serve 10 years in prison in relation to the 2018 death of a Lincoln University student.
Michael Bouchee pleaded guilty to first-degree accessory to involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana on Monday.
Bouchee received a 10-year sentence for the accessory to involuntary manslaughter charge and 4-year sentences for the other two charges. The sentences will run concurrently.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Bouchee and Deangelo Frazier were arrested for the December 2018 shooting death of D'Angelo Bratton-Bland, who was a student at Lincoln University.
Witnesses said Bouchee and Frazier were outside a home on Dawson Street and pointed weapons down the street toward a group of people.
Previous reporting said Bouchee fled to Texas to avoid prosecution for his involvement.
Frazier pleaded guilty to accessory to second-degree murder and a drug charge earlier this year. He received 18 years in prison.
A scholarship was created at LU in honor of Bratton-Bland, who was the president of the LU Student Government Association.