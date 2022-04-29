JEFFERSON CITY − A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for illegally possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.
Brandon McNeese, 36, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
A news release said McNeese and another individual were being investigated for distribution of meth in the summer of 2018. The DEA conducted a controlled buy and purchased 139 grams from McNeese. A week later, a second controlled buy was conducted and 137.7 grams were bought from McNeese.
In November 2019, McNeese suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the upper left arm while he was a detainee at the Cole County Jail. He was alone in the jail cell at the time the firearm was discharged, a news release said.
Prior to that, McNeese had a criminal conviction.