JEFFERSON CITY − A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Ashanti Terrell Roberson, 43, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office. The sentence is an upward variance from the federal sentencing guidelines, the office said.
He pleaded guilty in March 2022 to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
According to the release, law enforcement officers saw Roberson, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest, leaving a Jefferson City hotel on Feb. 11, 2019.
Jefferson City police officers then stopped his vehicle and arrested him. Roberson had $1,000 in his possession, all in $20 bills, the release said.
Investigators searched Roberson’s hotel room and found pill bottles that contained Xanax and other unidentified pills, as well as drug paraphernalia. Several of the pills were packaged into plastic bags, with 10 pills in each bag. Officers also found a small metal safe that contained a loaded automatic pistol, 32.32 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, Roberson acquired his first felony conviction in 1998 for selling a controlled substance.
Between 1998 and his arrest in this case, Roberson acquired eight felony convictions, these include distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, and sale of a controlled substance, the release said.
Roberson also acquired at least 15 misdemeanor convictions, including possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing, and a many of driving while suspended convictions.