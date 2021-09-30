BOONE COUNTY − A Jefferson City man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday following a September 2020 shooting and robbery in Boone County.
Cenneth Tucker pleaded guilty to first degree assault resulting in a serious injury and second degree robbery, according to online court records.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Boone County deputies discovered a 21-year-old victim with serious injuries after responding to a shots fired call at the intersection of Mauller Road and Moberly Drive.
Cap. Brian Leer told KOMU 8 the 21-year-old victim was found inside a vehicle, which had crashed off the road. The victim was in serious condition, according to previous reporting.
Tucker was seen exiting an unoccupied residence in the area. He was then detained due to entering the residence unlawfully. The residence was searched and evidence found linked Tucker to the shooting, according to deputies.