JEFFERSON CITY − The suspect in a 2018 fatal shooting of a Lincoln University student was sentenced Tuesday in Cole County court.
Alfred Chism Jr. was sentenced to 25 years for second-degree murder and five years for armed criminal action. These sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will only serve a total of 25 years.
The sentencing comes after a Cole County judge found Chism guilty of the shooting in January.
Chism pleaded not guilty to a grand jury in October 2018, claiming self defense. He also waived his right to a jury trial in May 2022. The shooting took place on Aug. 27, 2018, where Chism shot 23-year-old Lincoln University student Charon D. Session.
According to court documents, Chism called 911 to report the shooting, after telling police that Session had been harassing him. Session was found outside Chism's mother's home with multiple gunshot wounds, and pronounced dead at the scene. Chism, who lived at his mother's home, surrendered without incident.