COLE COUNTY- A Jefferson City man was sentenced to life in prison, plus 20 years, Thursday for the 2017 murder of Quonterio Davis.
Jeffery Millens was found guilty of second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Circuit Judge Daniel Green sentenced Millens Thursday to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years for armed criminal action and 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Davis was 23-years-old when he was murdered by Millens just after New Years in 2017. Officers found Davis with multiple gunshot wounds in the 900 block of East Capitol Avenue.
Millens was 22-years-old at the time of the shooting.
The police department said Davis and Millens were acquainted in some manner, according to previous KOMU 8 News reporting. Davis and Millens both have children with the same woman. She told police that before the shooting, she heard glass breaking and arguing coming from another room. She was urged to hide because Millens was in the house.
"No incarceration can replace the absence of one of our fellow citizens; the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney sends its condolences to the family of Quonterio Davis of Jefferson City, aged 23, for his brutal murder," Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson said in a press release.