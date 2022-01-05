AUDRAIN COUNTY − A Jefferson City man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to the 2017 murder of Benjamin Renick.
Michael Humphrey received the maximum sentence for second-degree murder from an Audrain County judge on Monday, according to online court records.
In October, Humphrey was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. His charge was reduced to second-degree murder after he agreed to testify and assist the prosecution in co-conspirator Lynlee Renick's trial.
Benjamin Renick was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in June 2017 at the Renick's Reptiles shop in New Florence. Lynlee Renick and Humphrey were arrested in January 2020 in connection to the murder.
Lynlee Renick was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in December. A jury recommended a 13-year sentence for the second-degree murder charge and a 3-year sentence for armed criminal action. She will be officially sentenced on Jan. 24.