COLE COUNTY − A Jefferson City man was seriously injured in a Monday morning crash.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 24-year-old Casey Bax was driving south on Route W, near Winklemann Platz, around 5:15 a.m.
The report said Bax failed to negotiate a turn and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Bax's Ford Explorer then overturned, and he was ejected from the SUV.
Bax was taken to University Hospital by ambulance for serious injuries. The report said he was not wearing a seatbelt.